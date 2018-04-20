DGCA asks chopper operators to ensure no unauthorised cash is carried on board ahead of elections - Daily News & Analysis — Nigeria Today

DGCA asks chopper operators to ensure no unauthorised cash is carried on board ahead of elections – Daily News & Analysis
|
Economic Times
|
DGCA asks chopper operators to ensure no unauthorised cash is carried on board ahead of elections
Daily News & Analysis
Anticipating increase in usage of helicopters by VIP's for poll campaigning ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls next month, followed by Lok Sabha elections next year, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed to all helicopter operators …
PMO asks aviation ministry, DGCA to follow Sebi model of self-financing
Indian Court Orders Civil Aviation Regulator To Put A Limit On Flying Hours Of Pilots
Air charter operations: Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, DGCA tweaks norms
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!