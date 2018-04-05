Di Francesco: Barcelona Thumping Hard on Roma — Nigeria Today

Di Francesco: Barcelona Thumping Hard on Roma

AS Roma head coach, Eusebio Di Francesco has bemoaned the 4-1 loss to Barcelona, hailing the brilliance of Ter Stegen.

The Italian club were containing their Spanish hosts, but an own goal from Daniele De Rossi opened the scoring.

Another own goal after the break, followed by a Pique goal in quick succession gave Barcelona control.

Dzeko pulled one back, before Suarez scored late to seal a 4-1 win, and Di Francesco believes they should not have lost by that margin.

“I think the result is too harsh given our performance, considering who we were up against,” he said. “We made some small mistakes inside our area and were a bit slow dealing with some situations.

“It’s a pity, but we didn’t do ourselves justice. We needed to be a bit more clinical because you don’t get many chances against Barcelona.”

Ter Stegen made a string of late saves and, on the Barca man, Di Francesco added: “People always say how good our goalkeeper [Alisson] is, but don’t we want to say something about how good their goalkeeper is too?

“Barcelona are a great team and they also have a great goalkeeper.”

