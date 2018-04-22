 Dial 191 to contact Police – Bawumia - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today
Dial 191 to contact Police – Bawumia – Graphic Online

Dial 191 to contact Police – Bawumia
The era of memorising and dialling different contact numbers for specific police stations and offices has become a thing of the past, as the Ghana Police can now be reached on the special emergency number 191 to address enquiries anytime and anywhere
