Dial 191 to contact Police – Bawumia - Graphic Online — Nigeria Today

Dial 191 to contact Police – Bawumia – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Dial 191 to contact Police – Bawumia
Graphic Online
The era of memorising and dialling different contact numbers for specific police stations and offices has become a thing of the past, as the Ghana Police can now be reached on the special emergency number 191 to address enquiries anytime and anywhere …
191 emergency access to Police introduced
Government urges Police to strengthen intelligence to fight crime
Fight against crime – Bawumia says you can just dial 191 for free
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!