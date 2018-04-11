Diamond Bank partners MTN, VISA, Microsoft, NIBSS, others to unveil TECH FEST — Nigeria Today

Diamond Bank partners MTN, VISA, Microsoft, NIBSS, others to unveil TECH FEST

Nigeria’s technology space is set to witness a game-changing experiential platform with the unveiling of Tech Fest by Diamond Bank Plc in partnership with MTN, Visa, Microsoft, NIBSS, Deloitte and Touche, Interswitch and Beat FM. Scheduled for Tuesday, 15 and Wednesday, 16 May 2018 at the Landmark event Centre, Oniru, Lagos, Tech Fest will feature […]

Diamond Bank partners MTN, VISA, Microsoft, NIBSS, others to unveil TECH FEST

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

