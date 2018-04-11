Diamond Bank partners MTN, VISA, Microsoft, NIBSS, others to unveil TECH FEST — Nigeria Today

Diamond Bank partners MTN, VISA, Microsoft, NIBSS, others to unveil TECH FEST
Nigeria’s technology space is set to witness a game-changing experiential platform with the unveiling of Tech Fest by Diamond Bank Plc in partnership with MTN, Visa, Microsoft, NIBSS, Deloitte and Touche, Interswitch and Beat FM. Scheduled for Tuesday, 15 and Wednesday, 16 May 2018 at the Landmark event Centre, Oniru, Lagos, Tech Fest will feature […]
