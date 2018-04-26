Diamond Plantumz is a serial cheater – Tanzanian actress, Wema Sepetu warns — Nigeria Today

Diamond Plantumz is a serial cheater – Tanzanian actress, Wema Sepetu warns





Tanzanian socialite and actress, Wema Sepetu has admonished ladies to stay off music star, who also is her ex-boyfriend, Diamond Platnumz because he is a serial cheat.

According to Nairobinews Wema, who once dated Diamond, refuted claims that she is competing for Diamond’s attention with the artiste’s baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto.

In her own words,

“To be honest, even if Diamond comes swearing that he has cleaned up his past and wants to marry me, I won’t accept it. That would have happened back then but not now. I know Nasibu too well after being together with him for two years. I know his ways. He will still cheat, he can never be faithful to any lady,” Wema said. “I dumped CK (Clement Kiondo) to be with him, but he still cheated on me with fellow bongo movie actress Meninah and I don’t see him changing his ways even in marriage,” she added.





Before she started dating the music superstar, Wema was in a relationship with Clement, a former flamboyant chief accountant at Air Tanzania who is currently serving a 5-year jail term after he was sentenced last year in a corruption scandal.

Wema however maintains that she and Diamond remain good friends, but beyond that there is nothing more.

Wema got dumped by the singer for his first baby mama, Zari Hassan who later dumped him sometime this year.

It appears he has reconciled with Hamisa Mobetto, his former side chick who became his second baby mama.

Meanwhile, Diamond Platnumz ex- Zari Hassan has slammed him for not visiting his kids since they split .

Zari broke up with Diamond via an Instagram message on February 14th,listing infidelity on his part as her reason.

She took to her snapchat app to share a photo that had the inscription;

Some managers need to do quality assurance before their artists utter nonsense for public whatever.. When last did you see your kids. I bet they forgot all about you dummy. Think b4 you caption. Idiot, Mxuiiiiii

