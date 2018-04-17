Diamond Platnumz arrested for indecent posts on Social Media — Nigeria Today

Diamond Platnumz arrested for indecent posts on Social Media

Tanzanian artist Nasib Abdul popularly known as Diamond Platnumz has been arrested in his country, Tanzania for allegedly posting indecent content on social media.

According to The Citizen, Tanzanian Minister of Information, Arts, Culture & Sports Harrison Mwakyembe revealed this news while responding to a question from Ulanga Member of Parliament Goodluck Mlinga who wanted to know what the government was doing about the misuse of social media.

The Minister revealed that Diamond Platnumz and another singer Nandi were currently in police custody for indecent posts on social media.

He told the Parliament;

We haven’t remained idle as you remember we passed Electronic and Postal Communication Act (EPOCA) regulations recently and for your information we have arrested a popular musician, Diamond, for posting indecent content on social media.

Photo Credit: @diamondplatnumz

The post Diamond Platnumz arrested for indecent posts on Social Media appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

