DiamondXtra Season 10 First Quarterly Draw Winners are Out! 1,016 Customers receive over N59m & Other Prizes — Nigeria Today

DiamondXtra Season 10 First Quarterly Draw Winners are Out! 1,016 Customers receive over N59m & Other Prizes

Diamond Bank continues to showcase its focus on its customers as it rewards a total of 1,016 customers with over N59 million naira in cash and car prizes in the DiamondXtra season 10 first quarterly draw held in one her branches in Alagutan, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos. Speaking at the event, Karimot Tukur, Head, Consumer Banking Diamond […]

The post DiamondXtra Season 10 First Quarterly Draw Winners are Out! 1,016 Customers receive over N59m & Other Prizes appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

