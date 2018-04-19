 Diaz-Canel Emerges Cuba’s New President — Nigeria Today
Diaz-Canel Emerges Cuba’s New President

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Miguel Diaz-Canel was formally named Cuba’s new president on Thursday, succeeding Raul Castro, state media said — a historic handover ending six decades of rule by the Castro brothers.

The 57-year-old Diaz-Canel, who was the only candidate for the presidency, was elected to a five-year term with 603 out of 604 possible votes in the National Assembly, the official Cubadebate website said.

AFP

 

 

