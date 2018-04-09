Did John Cena Beat The Undertaker — Nigeria Today

Did John Cena Beat The Undertaker
The dead man has awaken!! Veteran wrestler, the Undertaker has finally yielded to the challenge by John Cena to return to the ring. John Cena had on several occasions publicly sought to draw out the legendary wrestler, challenging him to come out of his retirement to fight him at the Wrestlemenia. In some occasions, the […]
The post Did John Cena Beat The Undertaker appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!