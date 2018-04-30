“Did the crime, did the time, the past don’t matter” – Sauce Kid is Out of Jail & Ready to Make Music — Nigeria Today

“Did the crime, did the time, the past don’t matter” – Sauce Kid is Out of Jail & Ready to Make Music

Nigerian rapper Babalola Falemi, popularly known as Sauce Kid or Sinzu, was incarcerated in a Federal US Prison for 2 years over Credit Card fraud and a few weeks ago he was released.

Fresh out of jail, Sauce Kid has shared his first official social media messages today by updating his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

On Twitter he shared a photo of himself with the caption “Did the crime, did the time, the past don’t matter, mind over matter, onto other matters… # ZuFree“.

He also replied to several people in the music industry who saw his tweet and welcomed him back.

Are you ready for new music from Sauce Kid?

Listen to his last single, a remix of Olamide‘s ‘Who You Epp, Here.

