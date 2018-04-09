Did Timmy Tdat 'mishandle' this female fan on stage? Be the judge – VIDEO - Nairobi News — Nigeria Today

Did Timmy Tdat ‘mishandle’ this female fan on stage? Be the judge – VIDEO – Nairobi News
|
Nairobi News
|
Did Timmy Tdat 'mishandle' this female fan on stage? Be the judge – VIDEO
Nairobi News
A Twitter rant by renowned PR personality Anyiko Owoko over Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat's 'mishandling' of a female fan who threw herself at him on stage has divided opinion on social media. The incident happened at the weekend during Nigerian artiste Mr …
Sauti Sol's former publicist Anyiko lashes out at Timmy Tdat for exposing lady's full butt and panties to the crowd
