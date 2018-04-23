Did You Miss It? WATCH Miracle’s #BBNaija Winning Moment on BN TV — Nigeria Today

Did You Miss It? WATCH Miracle’s #BBNaija Winning Moment on BN TV

The third season of Big Brother Naija wrapped up today and Miracle walked away with over 45million Naira worth of prizes. The winning moment was quite emotional.

Did you miss it? Watch it below!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post Did You Miss It? WATCH Miracle’s #BBNaija Winning Moment on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

