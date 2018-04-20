Didier Drogba Congratulates Mohamed Salah After Passing Premier Leaugue Milestone — Nigeria Today

Didier Drogba Congratulates Mohamed Salah After Passing Premier Leaugue Milestone

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has told Mohamed Salah that his ‘best is yet to come’ after the Liverpool superstar broke his Premier League record.

Mohamed Salah, who joined Liverpool last summer in a £37million move from Roma, scored his 30th Premier League goal of the season against Bournemouth last weekend. The strike, which sealed a comfortable 3-0 win for third-placed Liverpool, ensured Salah became the African player to have scored the most Premier League goals in a single season.

There were no hard feelings from the man nudged down into second place, with Drogba duly sending Salah a special message to celebrate his remarkable feat.

“It was just a matter of days before this guy put my goal record as number one African top scorer to bed,” the former Chelsea striker wrote on Instagram. “So proud of you little bro. Continue to put our continent as high as you can! Much love and blessings. Like I said before: The best is yet to come.”

Drogba previously held the record, after bagging 29 goals in the 2009-10 season for Chelsea.

