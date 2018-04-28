Diego Maradona Resigns As Manager Of UAE Club Al-Fujairah FC — Nigeria Today

Diego Maradona Resigns As Manager Of UAE Club Al-Fujairah FC

Diego Maradona has quit as the manager of United Arab Emirates second-tier club Al-Fujairah just hours after his team failed to gain automatic promotion to the country’s top flight, his lawyer Matias Morla announced.

“After today’s draw and not having achieved the goal of promotion for Fujairah, Diego Maradona will no longer be the coach of the team.The decision was taken by mutual agreement and Diego leaves the team in a playoffs position and wishing the best to the club that opened its doors for him,” wrote Morla on his Twitter account.

On Thursday, his Al-Fujairah side drew 1-1 with Khorfakkan. That result meant Maradona’s team missed out on automatic promotion to the Arabian Gulf League and will instead have a two-legged playoff against Hatta in May.

Maradona was appointed coach of Al-Fujairah in May of 2017.

