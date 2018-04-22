Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future – Goal.com
Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
The goalkeeper did little to deny transfer rumours after his team's goalless draw against Real Betis on Sunday. Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak said "nobody knows" what will happen in the future as the Slovenian star insisted he is only focused on …
