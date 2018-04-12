Digital Asset Taps Former JP Morgan Exec for ASX Project — Nigeria Today

Digital Asset Taps Former JP Morgan Exec for ASX Project
Digital Asset has hired Stewart Cowan to work on its clearing and settlement blockchain system for the Australian Securities Exchange.
