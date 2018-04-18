 Dikko Promises More ‘Dividends Of Democracy For Bwari Residents — Nigeria Today
Dikko Promises More ‘Dividends Of Democracy For Bwari Residents

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Chairman of Bwari area council, Hon. Musa Dikko has promised to improve the living conditions of residents of Bwari town, before the end of his administration. Dikko, made the promise yesterday at the foundation laying ceremony of the official residence for the chairman of the council, also disclosed that his administration was focused on projects […]

