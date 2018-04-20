 Dilly denies being arrested for attempted murder of Runtown - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Dilly denies being arrested for attempted murder of Runtown – Pulse Nigeria

Dilly denies being arrested for attempted murder of Runtown
EricMany Entertainment owner and Dilly motors boss, Prince Okwudili Umenyiora, has denied reports that he was arrested by the police for attempted murder. According to Linda Ikeji, Okwudili was arrested at a gym by policemen from Alagbon, Lagos state
