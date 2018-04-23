Dino Malaye’s name not on Interpol wanted list — Nigeria Today

Dino Malaye’s name not on Interpol wanted list

Senator Dino Melaye has been released after been held for hours by the NIS

The senator representing Kogi West was arrested and detained at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday, on his way out of the country.

Spokesman of the Service, Mr Sunday James, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

Nigerian Pilot online team searched the INTERPOL wanted list for Senator Dino Malaye but no such name on the website.

