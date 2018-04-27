 Dino Melaye: Another View — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye: Another View

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Richard Akinnola Beyond all the theatrical stunts on both sides – that is, the police and Dino Melaye, can we look at issues more dispassionately. Dino was scheduled to be arraigned in Kogi state, along with some suspects who allegedly confessed to the police that Dino was their sponsor and procurer of arms. Dino, who claimed that there is a plot to assassinate him in Kogi, using his planned arraignment as a decoy, applied to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court that the case be transferred to Abuja for trial.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.