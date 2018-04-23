Dino Melaye arrested in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye arrested in Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) has been arrested after checking in at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The senator tweeted that he was picked up on Monday on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Nigerian government.

Melaye was declared wanted and placed on Interpol watchlist on March 28 by the Kogi State Command of the Nigerian Police. He was accused of giving the police false information in connection with an alleged attempt on his life in 2017.

The suspects paraded on March 19, whom the police said were part of an armed gang terrorising Kogi State, had claimed that the senator was their arms supplier. But Melaye denied the allegations, claiming that he was a victim of a “gang up to silence” him.

The suspects later escaped from jail on March 28 were, along with the senator, declared wanted.

“All the six suspects, Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu were sent for watchlisting and red notice by the INTERPOL for immediate arrest anywhere we see them,” commissioner of police, Ali Janga said in a statement.

But Melaye insisted that the suspects did not escape from prions. He accused the police of either killing them or being complicit in their escape from custody. He also threatened to sue the inspector-general of police if the “two suspects are not produced dead or alive.”

More details soon.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

