Dino Melaye arrested, moved to SARS hqtrs — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye arrested, moved to SARS hqtrs

Reports coming in say that Sen. Dino Melaye whose residence was besieged on Monday by security agents has been arrested early Tuesday. Melaye was said to have been moved to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Headquarters, Guzape, Abuja. The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had on Monday confirmed the arrest of Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe […]

