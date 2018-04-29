 Dino Melaye breaks silence over failed attempt to recall him — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye breaks silence over failed attempt to recall him

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senator Representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has reacted to the failed attempt to recall him from the Nigerian Senate. The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the process failed after the verified signatories to the petition for Melaye’s recall fell short of requirements. Melaye, who is currently in the Intensive […]

Dino Melaye breaks silence over failed attempt to recall him

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.