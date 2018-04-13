 Dino Melaye: Court issues bench warrant against accused — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye: Court issues bench warrant against accused

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Kogi High Court sitting in Lokoja on Friday issued a bench warrant against one Ade Obege, standing trial with four others over alleged assassination attempt on Sen. Dino Melaye in April, 2017. The presiding judge, Justice Fola Ajayi, who issued the bench warrant, following the failure of the accused to appear for his trial, […]

Dino Melaye: Court issues bench warrant against accused

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.