Dino Melaye finally speaks from hospital bed — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye finally speaks from hospital bed

The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has claimed he is being denied access to his family, lawyers and food. Hide quoted text Melaye is currently on admission at the National Hospital in Abuja after sustaining injuries while trying to escape from the police. The police were driving him to court in Kogi, when he […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

