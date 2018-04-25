Dino Melaye Handcuffed To Hospital Bed — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye Handcuffed To Hospital Bed

The police have handcuffed Senator Dino Melaye to a hospital bed at the National Hospital, Abuja. All visitors have been barred from seeing the embattled senator, who was forcefully evacuated by the police from a private medical facility, Zankli Hospital and taken to the National Hospital, where he was admitted to the Trauma Centre on […]

