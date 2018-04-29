 Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce reacted to result of senator’s failed recall — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce reacted to result of senator’s failed recall

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Reno Omokri, former aide, to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Bruce, have reacted seperately to the failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District. The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Sunday declared that Melaye remains a senator after the signatures verification process to the petition for […]

Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce reacted to result of senator’s failed recall

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.