Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce reacted to result of senator’s failed recall — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce reacted to result of senator’s failed recall
Reno Omokri, former aide, to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Bruce, have reacted seperately to the failed attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West Senatorial District. The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Sunday declared that Melaye remains a senator after the signatures verification process to the petition for […]
Dino Melaye: How Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce reacted to result of senator’s failed recall
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!