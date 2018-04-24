 Dino Melaye: Jimoh Moshood storms hospital with 30 armed policemen — Nigeria Today
Dino Melaye: Jimoh Moshood storms hospital with 30 armed policemen

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Jimoh Moshood, has led at least 30 armed policemen to Zankili Medical Center, Mabushi, Abuja, where Dino Melaye is being treated. The Senator representing Kogi west was admitted into the hospital after he attempted to escape from police custody on Tuesday. They stormed the premises and enquiring to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

