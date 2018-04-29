Dino Melaye: Low turnout at recall signature verification — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Low turnout at recall signature verification

•Says ‘police should respect Dino Melaye’s rights’

•‘Process is mere APC vs APC agenda’

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party are not part of the agenda of the recall exercise aimed towards removing Senator Dino Melaye from office, a PDP member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Teejay Yusuf, has said.

Yusuf, who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State that includes Senator Dino Melaye’s hometown, told reporters in Abuja that the process is a mere APC agenda, adding that it is disturbing that a party that promises progressive change is massively rooted in anti-democratic practices and mere manipulations.

Speaking on the allegations and counter allegations that ensued between the Nigerian Police Force and Senator Dino Melaye, which led to the hospitalisation of the Kogi-born lawmaker, Hon. Yusuf Tajudeen said the two parties must respect and maintain rule of law.

“As the representative of Senator Dino Melaye in the Green Chamber, it is expedient that I advise the Nigerian Police Force to ensure that they exhibit the highest degree of fairness, equity, sincerity and justice in addition to respecting the rule of law in this matter.

“As a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as a Senator, Senator Dino Melaye has fundamental human rights and the police must strive to acknowledge this,” Yusuf said.

Counseling both the police and the Senator to explore some measure of compromise, he urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kpotum Idris to ensure that his men do not maltreat the Senator.

While it is a fact that nobody is above the law, the Nigerian Police Force must ensure that it follows due process in carrying out its responsibilities.

“I specifically appeal to the Inspector General of Police to do everything within the ambit of law and in good conscience to ensure that his officers and men do not do anything illegal or immoral which has the potential to further compound the strained relationship between the National Assembly and Nigerian Police Force,” he added.

