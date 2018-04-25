 “Dino Melaye On Drip & Not On Handcuffs, His Neck Bandaged” – Shehu Sani (Photo) — Nigeria Today
“Dino Melaye On Drip & Not On Handcuffs, His Neck Bandaged” – Shehu Sani (Photo)

Sen. Shehu Sani has stated on Wednesday that Sen. Dino Melaye who was hospitalized is no longer in handcuffs at the Intensive Care Unit at the National Hospital, Abuja. Sani shared this on his Facebook timeline where he revealed that he was among the few senators that were allowed to see the Dino Melaye when […]

