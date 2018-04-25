“Dino Melaye On Drip & Not On Handcuffs, His Neck Bandaged” – Shehu Sani (Photo) — Nigeria Today

“Dino Melaye On Drip & Not On Handcuffs, His Neck Bandaged” – Shehu Sani (Photo)
Sen. Shehu Sani has stated on Wednesday that Sen. Dino Melaye who was hospitalized is no longer in handcuffs at the Intensive Care Unit at the National Hospital, Abuja. Sani shared this on his Facebook timeline where he revealed that he was among the few senators that were allowed to see the Dino Melaye when […]
The post “Dino Melaye On Drip & Not On Handcuffs, His Neck Bandaged” – Shehu Sani (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!