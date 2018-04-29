Dino Melaye: Over 94% of recall signatures fake – INEC result shows — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye: Over 94% of recall signatures fake – INEC result shows

The bid to recall Sen.Dino Melaye from the Senate has finally crashed as only 5.34 per cent of the total 188,500 signatories to his recall petition were verified in an exercise held on Saturday.

