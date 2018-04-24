Dino Melaye, Police in rough struggle in Abuja — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye, Police in rough struggle in Abuja

Some armed policemen and Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West were on Tuesday afternoon in a rough struggle at the Area 1 part of Abuja metropolis. The police operatives had reportedly told the embattled lawmaker that they were taking him to court in the metropolis of the nation’s capital but suddenly made a detour to […]

Dino Melaye, Police in rough struggle in Abuja

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

