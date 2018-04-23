 Dino Melaye: Protesters, security operatives clash in senator’s house — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye: Protesters, security operatives clash in senator’s house

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Over 200 protesters are currently in front of the house of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi West, demanding that security operatives vacate his residence. Armed security personnel comprising policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had laid siege to the place on Monday afternoon. The operatives took over the Sangha Street, Maitama, […]

Dino Melaye: Protesters, security operatives clash in senator’s house

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.