Dino Melaye Set to Celebrate as Verification Process to Recall Him Suffers Setbacks — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye Set to Celebrate as Verification Process to Recall Him Suffers Setbacks

The process for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, suffered a major setback on Saturday as registered voters in the areas shunned the signature verification exercise in most polling units.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is expected to officially announce the result of the verification exercise today.

Meanwhile, INEC said that it was not aware that Melaye was detained by the police.

The Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, told one our correspondents that INEC had received no official communication regarding Melaye’s detention.

He said INEC had only been hearing about Melaye in the media.

Osaze-Uzzi, however, said Melaye’s recall process would not be affected by his absence or presence.

