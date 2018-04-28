Dino Melaye’s recall: Apathy trails exercise in Kogi — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye’s recall: Apathy trails exercise in Kogi
The ongoing process to recall Senator Dino Melaye has commenced with electorates showing reluctance to appear for verification. As at 11:00am, DAILY POST correspondent, who visited some polling units in Lokoja, especially in Mopa, and Yagba East LGAs, reports that residents stayed away from the exercise. At Amorley frontage, no electorate had appeared to be […]
