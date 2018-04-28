Dino Melaye’s recall: Faleke mocks Gov Bello over ‘failed’ verification exercise — Nigeria Today

Dino Melaye’s recall: Faleke mocks Gov Bello over ‘failed’ verification exercise
Member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, has reacted to the verification exercise conducted on Saturday in Kogi West, to recall Senator Dino Melaye. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday, conducted a verification exercise in 552 out of the 560 polling units in the seven […]
Dino Melaye’s recall: Faleke mocks Gov Bello over ‘failed’ verification exercise
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!