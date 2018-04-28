 Dino Melaye’s recall: Faleke mocks Gov Bello over ‘failed’ verification exercise — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, has reacted to the verification exercise conducted on Saturday in Kogi West, to recall Senator Dino Melaye. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Saturday, conducted a verification exercise in 552 out of the 560 polling units in the seven […]

