 Dino Melaye's recall: PDP commends Kogi People for standing up for the truth — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 29, 2018

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the people of Kogi west senatorial district for resisting the attempt by some power hungry individuals to recall Dino Melaye from the Senate.

The PDP disclosed this in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Lokoja on Sunday. According to the PDP Kogi “by this singular act, Kogi Westerners has sent a clear warning to those in power that there is more to life than bandying cash”

“I thank Kogi Westerners who spit on the face of arrogance of power and told those in power that there is more to life than bandying cash.

I commend our leaders, who, setting aside personal rancour, worked in our collective desire to reject neo-colonialism,” he added

