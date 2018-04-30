Dino’s Recall: Group Wants INEC Chairman Sacked Over Forgery of Signatures — Nigeria Today

Dino’s Recall: Group Wants INEC Chairman Sacked Over Forgery of Signatures

Concerned Nigerians, a socio-political human rights advocacy group has called for the sack of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what the group described as “the charade called the recall of senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye.”

The group said its team of observers who were on ground to witness the process discovered it was fraught with irregularities, manipulations and forgery.

“We are calling on president Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu for perpetrating forgery and also conniving with the initiators of Senator Melaye’s recall to smuggle in names of dead persons and those who never appended their signatures to the purported list asking for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye as this portends serious dangers for the 2019 elections”, the group said in a statement issued by its convener and spokesperson Deji Adeyanju and Theophilus Abu Agada respectively.

“Professor Mahmood Yakubu lacks the moral value to continue as INEC chairman considering his role in this recall process since all these things happened under his watch. We equally enjoin the electorates whose names were fraudulently included in the recall list to approach the Court for redress as our organisation, Concerned Nigerians is willing to provide legal services and other supports for the affected persons to get justice.

“Most of the electorates we spoke with told us in confidence that they neither wrote nor signed the purported list calling for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye.

“We are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission to as a matter of urgency investigate and prosecute those responsible for the names that were smuggled into the list. INEC and its officials should stop making mockery of our democratic system and allow the people to freely make their democratic choice as regards who govern or represent them”, the statement said.

The post Dino's Recall: Group Wants INEC Chairman Sacked Over Forgery of Signatures appeared first on SIGNAL.

