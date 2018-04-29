Dino’s Recall: INEC Must Prosecute Those Who Forged Signatures – Group — Nigeria Today

Dino’s Recall: INEC Must Prosecute Those Who Forged Signatures – Group

A pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, has demanded the prosecution of those responsible for forging signatures used to instigate the recall process of the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Sen. Dino Melaye. In a Sunday statement signed by Mr Deji Adeyanju and Theophilus Abu Agada, the Convener and National Publicity Secretary respectively, the group urged […]

The post Dino’s Recall: INEC Must Prosecute Those Who Forged Signatures – Group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

