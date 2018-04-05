Disclose Why You Are Going To London – PDP — Nigeria Today

Disclose Why You Are Going To London – PDP
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that the presidency immediately make public all issues relating to the private visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United Kingdom. The party, which queried the presidency for always shrouding issues around the president in secrecy, pointedly demanded a full disclosure on the scope, purpose, direct destination, […]
