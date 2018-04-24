‘Disease Control Centre removes Zamfara from CSM endemic list’ — Nigeria Today

‘Disease Control Centre removes Zamfara from CSM endemic list’

The National Center for Disease Control has removed Zamfara from its list of states prone to Cerebro Spinal Meningitis ( CSM ) outbreak, says the state Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Lawali Liman.

Liman made the disclosure on Tuesday while briefing a team of journalists on National Democracy Dividend Media Tour organized by the National Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ ).

He explained that the removal of Zamfara was a result of its sustained surveillance and case management of the disease.

“Out of the 147 wards, we only have challenges in seven wards at a time when some states of the federation are facing threats in all their wards,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government recently renovated and equipped Primary Healthcare Center in each of the 147 wards to bring health care services closer to rural dwellers.

“Apart from the recent recruitment of 100 medical doctors and over 300 nurses and midwives, the state government is also working towards the establishment of referral hospitals in Talata-Mafara, Gummi and Kaura-Namoda,” he added.

Liman also explained that the government distributed HIV/AIDS kits to 90 health facilities across the state with a view to checking prevalence and avoiding spread.

He said that the effort has enabled the state retain its position of having the lowest cases of HIV/AIDS in the country.

Over 40 journalists drawn from various media houses, led by NUJ National President, Abdulwaheed Odusile, are on the tour.

