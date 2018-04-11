Dispute leaves Afghan family of 6 dead - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Dispute leaves Afghan family of 6 dead – P.M. News
P.M. News
Dispute leaves Afghan family of 6 dead
P.M. News
Long family dispute has resulted in the death of six members of a family in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, authorities said Wednesday. The tragic event occurred late on Tuesday night, in Saracha-e-Ali Khan area of Behsud district, where …
