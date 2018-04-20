 Disqualified aspirant stops Volta NPP regional elections - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Disqualified aspirant stops Volta NPP regional elections – GhanaWeb

GhanaWeb

Disqualified aspirant stops Volta NPP regional elections
Disgruntled New Patriotic Party (NPP) Volta Regional Chairman aspirant, Kofi Boateng, has secured an injunction on Saturday's regional executive elections over claims of being disqualified unfairly. The party was scheduled to hold its regional
