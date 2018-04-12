 Dissecting The Admission Crisis — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dissecting The Admission Crisis

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Only 35.9 per cent of prospective admission seekers who sat for this year’s  UTME stand the chance of  gaining admission,  CHIKA MEFOR, reports. Every year, many Nigerian youths enroll and storm the Computer Based Test (CBT) centers to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in hope of getting admission into the tertiary institutions of […]

The post Dissecting The Admission Crisis appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.