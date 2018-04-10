Districts react to education funding - KAKE — Nigeria Today

Districts react to education funding – KAKE
While lawmakers spent the weekend championing an increase in school funding, an attorney for the Kansas teacher's union said he doubts the increase will be enough to satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court. Both houses approved bills that would phase in $534 …
