Disturbing Video Of An Asian Man Eating Live Baby Rats — Nigeria Today

Disturbing Video Of An Asian Man Eating Live Baby Rats

A disgusting video going viral online shows an Asian man eating live baby rats garnished with tomatoes. In the video, the rats can be seen moving in the man’s plate as he picked them with chopsticks one after the other, and soaked them in a bowl of sauce before eating them. Watch the video below: […]

The post Disturbing Video Of An Asian Man Eating Live Baby Rats appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

