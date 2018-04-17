DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take #Coachella! - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take #Coachella! – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take #Coachella!
BellaNaija
The Coachella Festival kicked off over the weekend and has seen spectacular performances from top acts like Beyonce, Cardi B, Jidenna and so much more. Foremost Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy was at Coachella over the weekend along with her …
