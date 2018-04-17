 DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take #Coachella! 💕 — Nigeria Today
DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take #Coachella! 💕

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The Coachella Festival kicked off over the weekend and has seen spectacular performances from top acts like Beyonce, Cardi B, Jidenna and so much more.

Foremost Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy was at Coachella over the weekend along with her boyfriend Asa Asika and other friends/family.

She shared photos and a video from the experience and it is evident she was having all the fun.

See photos below:

DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take Coachella! 💕 DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take Coachella! 💕 DJ Cuppy & Asa Asika take Coachella! 💕

Watch the video below:

When my sis Cardi B hits the stage at #Coachella 🎪🔥♥ #InvasionOfPrivacy #Famz

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic) on

Photo Credit: @cuppymusic

