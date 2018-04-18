DJ Cuppy’s “Green Light” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify 🙌🏽 — Nigeria Today

DJ Cuppy’s “Green Light” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify 🙌🏽

It’s been a good year so far for DJ Cuppy, from being announced as a Pepsi Brand ambassador to her sophmore single Vybe featuring Sarkodie doing well on the air waves.

Now, her 2017 single Green Light, featuring Tekno has passed the 1 million streams mark on popular music streaming app Spotify which is no mean feat.

Cuppy shared this news on her Instagram page with the above image and wrote;

Woooo! Cupcakes, I just hit over a MILLION Spotify streams! Thanks for your support on my debut single #GreenLight🚦🔥🎶 Now it’s time for #VYBE #ToCuppyThisTune

The post DJ Cuppy’s “Green Light” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify 🙌🏽 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

