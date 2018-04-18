 DJ Cuppy’s “Green Light” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify 🙌🏽 — Nigeria Today
DJ Cuppy’s “Green Light” hits 1 Million Streams on Spotify 🙌🏽

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Music

It’s been a good year so far for DJ Cuppy, from being announced as a Pepsi Brand ambassador to her sophmore single Vybe featuring Sarkodie doing well on the air waves.

Now, her 2017 single Green Light, featuring Tekno has passed the 1 million streams mark on popular music streaming app Spotify which is no mean feat.

Cuppy shared this news on her Instagram page with the above image and wrote;

Woooo! Cupcakes, I just hit over a MILLION Spotify streams! Thanks for your support on my debut single #GreenLight🚦🔥🎶 Now it’s time for #VYBE #ToCuppyThisTune

