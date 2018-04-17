DJ electrocuted in Delta - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

DJ electrocuted in Delta – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
DJ electrocuted in Delta
Vanguard
JESSE—A 32-year-old Disc Jockey, DJ, Mr. Ugwumgbor Emmanuel, on Sunday night died of apparent electrocution at Jesse town of Ethiope West Local Government area of Delta State, after he tried to repair a faulty electrical line close to his house …
